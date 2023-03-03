Oxford train station: Network Rail apologises for Botley Road closure
Network Rail has apologised for the disruption the closure of a major road will cause over the next 18 months.
The £161m upgrade of Oxford station is set to result in Botley Road shutting for six months from April, and again next year between March and October.
Residents and businesses have said they are concerned about the impact on the local economy, as well as access for disabled people and emergency services.
Network Rail said the work would lead to improvements to train services.
The redevelopment, which includes work to replace Botley Road bridge, was originally scheduled to start in January but was delayed so the impact on the community could be reviewed.
Julian Le Vay, of residents' group West Oxford Access, said the road's closure would result in a "major interruption to life".
"[It will have] huge impacts in terms of services for the chronically ill and disabled and access for emergency services in west Oxford," he said.
Tawanda Moyo, who runs Woodlands Pharmacy on Botley Road, said he was also worried about the closure and what it would mean for how patients' collected their medication.
"It will actually have a drastic effect in terms of how we operate," he said.
But Steve Stuart, from Warland Cycles on the road, said it might actually be better news for his business.
"We have a sneaking suspicion that it's going to improve things a little bit because people will see the only way they are going to get in and out of Oxford is to leap on their bicycle and cycle in and out," he said.
Claire Mahoney, programme director at Network Rail, said: "We apologise for the impact it will cause the local community, the residents and the businesses - we're really grateful for the support they've given us to date."
Network Rail, Oxfordshire County Council and Oxford City Council jointly agreed the plans.
Network Rail said most of the work would be completed during the spring and summer to reduce its impact.
Motorists are advised to use the park and ride or take an alternative route, while buses will turn around before the rail bridge, meaning passengers will have to continue on foot.
Pedestrians, cyclists, and residents will have access, with diversions in place.
