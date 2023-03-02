Oxford railway station: New schedule revealed for redevelopment
A £161m railway station upgrade scheduled to take more than two years "will inevitably mean disruption", a transport boss has warned.
Oxford station will be redeveloped to cope with an expected increase in services and passengers.
Part of Botley Road will close from April to October 2023, and again from March to October 2024.
Andrew Gant, Oxfordshire County Council's head of highways, called the project "vital" to improve services.
A new entrance will be built at the station, including a 4m-wide cycle path and footway, and a new platform.
Botley Road bridge will be replaced, with the road lowered to enable standard double-decker buses to pass underneath.
The redevelopment was originally scheduled to begin in January and last for 12 months.
But Network Rail delayed the scheme when it reviewed the impact on the local community.
The first part of the project involves diverting 15 utility services running under the bridge.
Botley Road closure timeline:
April to October 2023 - Botley Road partly closed until end of October for utility diversion work
July 29 to 6 August 6 2023 - All rail lines through Oxford closed for track work and prep work for new platform
March to October 2024 - Botley Road closed for highway work and bridge demolition
August 2024 - Four-day rail closure for bridge replacement
Claire Mahoney, Network Rail programme director, said there was no "easy way" to do the work, calling it "extremely complex" and requiring coordination between multiple companies.
She added: "We've split the work into two parts this year and next year, so that we reduce the impact on the city's residents."
Network Rail said most of the work would be completed during the spring and summer to reduce impact.
Motorists are advised to use the park and ride or take an alternative route.
Buses will turn around before the rail bridge, meaning passengers will have to continue on foot.
Pedestrians, cyclists, and residents will have access, with diversions in place.
'Immediate impact'
Network Rail, the county council, and Oxford City Council have jointly agreed the plans.
Mr Gant said: "As with any project of this scale, it will inevitably mean disruption - in this case the closure of Botley Road for two significant periods.
"While this cannot be avoided, we will do all we can to minimise the impact on the rest of the road network."
City council leader Susan Brown said: "I do not underestimate the immediate impact this will have on residents and businesses in and around the city."
She said the project would be regularly monitored, with "rapid responses" addressing issues.
It will be completed ahead of the East-West Rail link planned for Oxford and Cambridge.
