In pictures: Northern lights in southern England caught on camera
The northern lights provided an impressive display in the skies above the south of England overnight on Sunday.
An aurora is formed by a solar flare erupting on the Sun, sending charged particles towards Earth which interact with our atmosphere.
The most vibrant display was across Scotland and northern England where the aurora was made up of bright greens and deep reds.
But it is seldom seen in southern England.
Pictures taken by members of the public and BBC Weather Watchers captured the light phenomenon as far south as Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
A Met Office spokesperson said the rare sightings were due to the "strength" of a geomagnetic storm and the "strip of cloudless skies".
