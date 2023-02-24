Oxfordshire: Delay to 20mph limit after bus company warnings
A decision about whether to introduce a 20mph (32km/h) speed limit in a town has been delayed following concerns from bus operators.
Oxford Bus Company warned Oxfordshire County Council it would lead to a reduction in bus services in Abingdon.
Lower speed limits are proposed for major routes in the town, including Oxford Road.
Andrew Gant, the councillor in charge of highways, said he was "passionately committed to the policy".
The decision has been deferred for one month for further discussions.
'Unviable'
More than 200 towns and villages have applied to Oxfordshire County Council for the lower limits.
As of the end of January, 12 towns and villages had seen 20mph limits come into force. Another 22 are on their way.
Luke Marion, interim managing director of Oxford Bus Company, said: 'We're relieved Oxfordshire County Council has finally listened to our representations at the 11th hour.
"A blanket approach to introducing 20mph speed limits across the town, including on bus routes, would make parts of our network unviable, and we would be left with no choice but to withdraw them."
He said the company was supportive of the policy "where it is applied to residential streets and to built-up areas".
Decisions on schemes in Shrivenham, Faringdon and Cumnor were also delayed for similar reasons, including concerns over routes from bus operator Stagecoach.
Slower speed limits have been agreed for other areas, including Chilton, Church Hanborough and Kidlington.
Mr Gant said: "I'm passionately committed to this policy of 20mph and I want to find a way to do it, but I need to understand what the bus companies are telling us more."
