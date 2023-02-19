Witney: Man in 60s dies in caravan fire on farm
- Published
A man has died following a fire in a caravan in Oxfordshire.
Fire crews were called to the blaze on a farm just off the A4095 Woodstock Road, Witney, on Thursday at 16:25 GMT.
Thames Valley Police said the man, aged in his 60s, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene. His death is being treated as unexplained.
The force has appealed for people who had gathered to watch near the farm's entrance and motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.
Det Insp Pete Scott said: "Although there currently does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances, we will be keeping an open mind as to the cause while the investigation continues."
The force added "work was ongoing" to notify the man's next of kin.
Roads in the area remain closed.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.