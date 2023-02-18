Oxford: Thousands join protest against traffic schemes
- Published
Thousands of people have joined a protest in Oxford against measures where roads are shut off to stop motorists driving through.
Campaigners gathered in Broad Street against Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) and traffic filters in the city.
Oxfordshire County Council says their aims are to cut congestion and air pollution.
Supporters say they improve safety but those against believe the restrictions threaten the freedom of motorists.
Thames Valley Police said it had a "proportionate policing presence" due to the large numbers attending.
Posting on Twitter, TVP Oxford said: "Our officers are facilitating peaceful demonstrations, supporting the public's right to protest whilst keeping the community safe."
The force added Broad Street, South Parks Road, Holywell Street had been closed "for public safety".
Protesters were expected to march from the city centre towards Cowley Road.
The policies have proved controversial with previous protests in residential streets and bollards used for LTNs set alight and driven over.
Staff and councillors have also suffered abuse and fringe media outlets have spread misleading information online.
LTNs were introduced by Oxfordshire County Council to block residential streets using bollards or planters, stopping vehicles using them as cut-through routes.
Six traffic filters were also given the go-ahead by the authority to cut unnecessary journeys and encourage walking, cycling, and public and shared transport use.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.