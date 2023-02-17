Oxford protests: Police to ensure traffic scheme event is safe
Police say they are putting plans in place to ensure a protest against traffic schemes goes ahead safely.
Campaigners are set to protest against Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) and traffic filters in Oxford on Saturday.
"We anticipate large numbers of people will attend this event and as such, there is a possibility of some local disruption on the day," Thames Valley Police said.
The policies, aimed at reducing city congestion, have proved controversial.
Protests have taken place, bollards have been vandalised, councillors have been threatened, and fringe media outlets have spread misleading information online.
Police said it would "seek to ensure that the event is allowed to proceed peacefully", and that it recognised the "strength of feeling and the important part that peaceful demonstrations play in society".
LTNs were introduced by Oxfordshire County Council to block residential streets using bollards or planters, stopping vehicles using them as cut-through routes.
It also gave six traffic filters the go-ahead to cut unnecessary journeys and make walking, cycling, and public and shared transport the preferred choice.
In a statement, Det Ch Supt Colin Paine said: "We will ensure there is a proportionate policing presence in place on Saturday and our priority will be to ensure the safety of all those engaging in the event, including road users, members of the public, event organisers and businesses.
"Our neighbourhood policing teams will seek to engage with those in attendance, and will be available to speak to and address any questions or concerns you may have.
"It is important to stress that where any criminal offences are committed, an appropriate response will be put in place and such incidents investigated.
"I would therefore seek to reassure the local community that we have a comprehensive policing operation in place to manage any impacts from the event, and I would like to thank the public for their co-operation and support."
