Wick Farm mobile homeowners in plea to end sewage leak
Mobile home site residents have said they are struggling to get anyone to take responsibility for sewage leaking onto land next to where they live.
The problem has been ongoing at Wick Farm, Barton, Oxford, for 18 months.
Landowner Christ Church College said the problem was Thames Water's to resolve, but the utility company said it was on private land and not its responsibility.
Resident Gary Loveridge, 62, told the BBC: "We want it to stop."
Mr Loveridge and more than 50 other mobile home owners have been dealing with the "stink" of the sewage running across a nearby field.
He said: "We want it fixed... it'll probably be coming straight out of our toilets.
"It's only going to backfill up, so it needs to be sorted before it becomes a huge problem, which it already is, leaking into the brook."
Parish councillor Ginette Camps-Walsh said the issue had first been reported in September 2021.
'Bubbling out'
"It just seems to have been going on ever since and no-one's taking responsibility for it," she said. "They're just passing the buck."
"It's very frustrating and I wouldn't want to live near all this.
"Today it's all bubbling out of one manhole cover, the other day it was bubbling out of [another] one... it's revolting."
Christ Church College's agent Savills said it had been "informed of foul drainage issues relating to the area surrounding the access track".
It added: "Emergency clearance of the pipework in this area has been instructed by Christ Church on a number of occasions in order to alleviate the immediate issues for those in the area, while further investigations have been initiated to determine the root causes and responsibility for the pipework.
"It has recently been established that the pipework is in fact the responsibility of Thames Water, forming part of the mains sewer network."
It said it was contacting Thames Water to resolve the issues.
But Thames Water told the BBC it was a "private matter".
It said: "The estate area is private to the boundary of the mobile home park site as this is classed as one property, with no Thames Water assets within 200m and the access road is also private."
It said when it previously attended a "blockage" on the land in December, a private contractor was already clearing it.
The Environment Agency said it was investigating.
"One of our specialist officers has followed up reports we've received to ensure any failures causing the problem are rectified," it said.
