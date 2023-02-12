M40 van blaze causes long delays
A van that caught fire on the back of a trailer has caused long delays on the motorway.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire between junctions 9 and 10 of the M40 at about 21:00GMT on Saturday.
A full closure was put in place on the northbound route when flames and smoke spread across the carriageway from the "fully alight" vehicle.
The fire was extinguished but its cause is unknown and there were no injuries.
Long delays were reported by National Highways during the operation.
