Bix crash: Man killed was 'wonderful human'
- Published
The brother of a man killed in a car crash has said his family were "so immensely proud of the wonderful human being he was".
Sammy Phillips, 19, and a 22-year-old friend, were the occupants of a BMW when it crashed on Friday.
It crashed into a tree on the A4130 near Bix, Oxfordshire, killing both.
His brother, Jamie Morris, said: "Every day we are learning of all the lives Sammy has touched and the love for him that so many people shared."
A 20-year-old man from Reading has been arrested in connection with the crash and released on bail.
Mr Philips had recently begun a career as a tree surgeon.
Mr Morris said: "Sammy was just beginning to come into his own. Finding a passion for tree surgery and landing his first job had given him a real sense of purpose and a massive confidence boost."
He added: "While we are absolutely devastated that he's been taken taken from us so suddenly, we take some consolation from the progress he'd made in his life; he was happy and excited for the future.
"The outpouring of grief from all those who knew him has touched us greatly... many describe his big heart and pure soul as the attributes they'll never forget.
"He was a good friend to so many. He was a great listener and was always looking to help solve his friend's problems."
He described the crash as a "cruel reminder of how quickly life can change".
Catherine Darnton, headteacher at Gillotts School where Mr Philips studied, said staff were "so desperately sad".
She added: "It seems so wrong to lose someone so young. There are very many staff who remember him well and each and every one has expressed to me how affected they have been by the dreadful news."
Police have asked any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.