Witney woman buys and delivers ambulance to Ukraine border
- Published
A woman bought a specially-converted Land Rover ambulance and delivered it to the Ukrainian border in Poland.
Alina Skuba, originally from Ukraine, now lives in Witney where she owns a wellness centre.
She raised the £16,000 for the 4x4 emergency vehicle thanks to the support of her customers, local community and friends.
Ms Skuba and her partner Dominic Boyett drove the ambulance to the border last week before returning to the UK.
The couple drove through France, Germany and Poland, finally dropping off the vehicle at a volunteering centre near the border before it heads to the frontline just outside of Donetsk.
"It was a long journey but it was worth it," Ms Skuba said, adding: "If you can save at least one life than it's a worthwhile trip."
Last year, the 33-year-old fundraised for three ambulances that have already been taken to Ukraine.
But she said converted ambulances were needed now to reach soldiers in trenches on the frontline.
Ms Skuba, whose brother is still in Ukraine. now plans to organise a charity dinner to raise funds for further support for her home country.
"If I'm not doing something I feel pretty helpless and low," she said.
