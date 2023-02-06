Decision due for 250 homes on greenfield land
A final decision over controversial plans to build hundreds of homes will be taken later this week.
Developer Bloor Homes wants to build 250 homes on land near Whitycombe Farmhouse, between Banbury and Drayton.
Residents have raised objections over parking, the loss of greenfield land and the impact of the scheme on traffic and wildlife.
Planning officers described the development as "sustainable" and recommended it for approval.
Banbury Town Council objected to the scheme, saying the existing routes surrounding the site are "inadequate to serve this housing development".
Drayton Parish Council has also objected, claiming infrastructure will be unable to cope.
A total of 24 objections have been sent to Cherwell District Council, along with two comments in favour of the plans.
The council's planning officers said the broad principle of the development was considered to be "acceptable".
They said the project would provide much-needed homes, new jobs and there would be "less than substantial harm" caused to the Grade II Listed Withycombe Farmhouse.
"The proposals would also provide significant social benefit from on site recreation and play facilities," the added in an official report.
Councillors will take a final decision on 9 February.
