Cherwell Services: Lorry driver banned after vehicle impaled on sign
- Published
A lorry driver has been handed a two-year driving ban after drunkenly impaling his vehicle on a large sign.
The screen was left embedded in the HGV cab at Cherwell Valley Services, on the M40 in Oxfordshire, on 30 January.
Police said the driver, who was not reported to be injured, tested as being twice over the alcohol limit.
Ihar Kudzelka, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Oxford Magistrates' Court to driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
