Eynsham barn fire: Teenage boy, 16, sentenced over £1m barn fire

The fire engulfed the barn on 24 October 2021

A teenager has been sentenced for starting a barn fire which police said caused £1m worth of damage.

The blaze engulfed a barn and more than 600 tonnes of hay at Acre Hill in Freeland Road, Eynsham, Oxfordshire, on 24 October 2021.

The 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty to arson before Oxford magistrates.

He received a four-month referral order, committing him to discuss the offence with a youth offending team, as well as rehabilitation activities.

Smoke from the fire could be seen more than five miles (8km) away

