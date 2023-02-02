Ukraine war: Kharkiv mayor thanks Oxford for support
The mayor of a war-torn Ukrainian city has thanked the people of Oxford for their support since the Russian invasion.
In a video message to Oxford City Council, Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, said his city had "survived and overcome".
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, has suffered heavy damage in the conflict.
Oxford's deputy leader, Ed Turner, said in a reply that he hoped for "happier times ahead".
In his address, delivered in front of a Ukrainian flag, Mr Terekhov highlighted the similarities between the two cities with "long university traditions".
We were honoured to receive a message from Ihor Terekhov, The Mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine, for the people of Oxford this week.— Oxford City Council (@OxfordCity) January 31, 2023
Councillor Ed Turner, Deputy Leader of Oxford City Council, responded on behalf of the city.
We look forward to a time of peace and to new friendships. pic.twitter.com/CnPduCXCv5
"Kharkiv and Oxford have a lot in common, for they are centres of education and science, culture and art of their regions.
"Despite the huge losses and damage, we are confident about the future," he said.
Ukraine successfully pushed Russian forces back from the outskirts of Kharkiv last spring and the city, in the north-east of the country, was also targeted by missile strikes in December aimed at disrupting energy supplies.
In his reply, Mr Turner said: "I have been as humbled and impressed by Ukraine's resistance as I have been saddened by the appalling nature of Russia's attacks on Ukrainian territory and Ukrainian civilians.
"I am especially heartened that so many people in our city have opened their homes to people from Ukraine, while others are giving of their time to assist those who are here."
Oxford ended it twinning arrangements with the Russian city of Perm in the Ural Mountains in March 2022 in protest at Vladimir Putin's invasion.
