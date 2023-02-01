Royal Blood and Alt-J headline Truck Festival 2023
Self Esteem, Royal Blood, and Alt-J are among the acts confirmed for this year's Truck Festival.
Also announced are Two Door Cinema Club, The Wombats, The Vaccines, and Everything Everything.
The festival takes place at Hill Farm, in Steventon, Oxfordshire, from 21 to 23 July.
Festival manager Lily Brimble described it as a "perfect coming-together of the bands and voices we love".
Royal Blood had been booked to play the 2021 event, but it was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.
In a statement the duo said: "We can't wait to finally head to Oxfordshire and headline Truck Festival this summer. Expect a party."
Two Door Cinema Club said: "We first played Truck back in 2009 where we got led astray by [the rock band] Ash and then one of us, who shall not be named, threw up in a graveyard.
"Our next appearance was a few years ago to headline and it was amazing to see how much the festival had grown.
"We have such fond memories of both times and we're excited to see what our third appearance has in store."
Also on the bill are Beabadoobee, Circa Waves, Pale Waves, Maisie Peters, DMA's, The Lathums, Kate Nash, Crawlers, The Beths, Squid, Rachel Chinouriri, Cian Ducrot, and We Are Scientists.
The comedy line-up at the festival includes Seann Walsh, Emmanuel Sonubi, Jonathan Pi, Ivo Graham, Jojo Sutherland, and Kyrah Gray.
The event will also see the return of The Oxford Symphony Orchestra, Mr Motivator, and Barrioke, which features EastEnders actor Shaun Williamson singing karaoke classics.
Last year the actor made the news when he joined Sam Fender on the Truck stage for a duet.
Tickets go on sale at 18:00 GMT on Thursday.
The first Truck Festival was conceived by brothers Robin and Joe Bennett. It took place in 1998, when an actual truck was used for the stage.
Last year's event was Truck's 25th anniversary, and attracted 25,000 revellers to the site.
It was also the return of the festival after a three-year Covid break.
