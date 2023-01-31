RAF Brize Norton: Man to be charged with two sex attacks
- Published
A man is to be charged with two sex assaults at a Royal Air Force station in Oxfordshire.
Thames Valley Police said the alleged attacks took place at RAF Brize Norton in Carterton last year.
Douglas Varney, of Strathmore Close, Carterton, is to be charged with two counts of sexual assault.
The 58-year-old is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later, police added.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.