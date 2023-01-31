RAF Brize Norton: Man to be charged with two sex attacks

An aerial view of Royal Air Force Brize Norton, OxfordshireGetty Images
The attacks are alleged to have happened at the RAF station in 2022

A man is to be charged with two sex assaults at a Royal Air Force station in Oxfordshire.

Thames Valley Police said the alleged attacks took place at RAF Brize Norton in Carterton last year.

Douglas Varney, of Strathmore Close, Carterton, is to be charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The 58-year-old is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later, police added.

