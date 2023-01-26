E-fit released in hunt for man who raped pensioner in Wantage
Police have released an e-fit after a woman in her 70s was raped.
The victim was outside a property on The Wharf in Wantage, Oxfordshire, on 15 January when she encountered her attacker between 10:00 and 15:00 GMT.
He then attacked her inside the building, Thames Valley Police said.
The man is believed to be aged 50-60 years old. He was wearing dark clothing, was of a stocky build and was about 5ft 2in. Anyone who recognises the man is urged to come forward.
