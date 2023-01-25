Brize Norton: Family pays tribute to their 'bright light'
- Published
The family of a man who died following an incident has paid tribute to their "bright light".
Police have identified Tyron Jonsyn as the 28-year-old man who died at a property in Lock Court, Brize Norton, on 16 January after reports of a disturbance.
His family released a tribute describing him as "a bright light that lit up our lives."
"Tyron brought joy, kindness and endless love to our family."
They wrote: "He has left his many friends and family so many special memories that we shall treasure."
Tyron was also described as "unique, kind, loyal and irreplaceable".
The family have asked for privacy while they come to terms with their loss.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released on bail.
Thames Valley Police said a pathologist examined the body on Friday but that further tests would be needed to establish the cause of death.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.