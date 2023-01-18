Murder arrest after man's death at Brize Norton property
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a property where a disturbance had been reported.
The man, aged in his 20s, was declared dead at the scene after police were called to the home in Lock Court, Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, on Monday.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination on Friday should reveal how he died.
A 44-year-old man from Carterton was held earlier on Wednesday by South Wales Police and is in custody.
Det Ch Insp Jon Capps, from the major crime unit, said there continues to be a scene-watch at the property and increased police presence in the area.
"I appreciate the significant concern that this has caused in the local community, but I do not consider there to be any wider risk to the public," he added.
Although formal identification has yet to take place, the police said the victim's next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.
