Fate of Abingdon monk statue unclear after collapse
The fate of a town mascot is unclear after it collapsed following years of neglect and a lack of maintenance.
The wooden statue of the Abingdon monk has been situated on the Marcham roundabout for more than 20 years.
Mayor Andy Foulsham said the well-known landmark was originally erected as part of a competition.
However, the company which paid for the statue was no longer in business and no local authority had taken responsibility.
Councillor Foulsham said Abbey Press sponsored the "impressive workmanship" as part of the Thames and Chiltern Country in Bloom competition in 2002.
However, when the company ceased trading in 2013 "nobody looked after him and it's been an issue as to who has taken ownership ever since," he said.
Mr Foulsham said the "base of the statue must have rotted" after years of neglect. But he doubted the town council would pay to repair it.
"I'm very fond of it but in times like these, when every penny counts, to pay for a new one would cost a lot of money.
"If a business came forward and said they wanted to sponsor something like the monk, I'm sure there would be a way, but it would be difficult to commit public funds."
Abingdon Town Council said it was a matter for Oxfordshire County Council, which is responsible for the highways. It told the BBC it maintains the roundabout but has no responsibility for the statue.
But Mr Foulsham acknowledged it was important to people in Abingdon. He said: "It was a sign you were coming home, my daughter used to say 'I can see the monk' as we drove into town.
"I've always enjoyed seeing it," he added.
Queries about the monk's fate prompted a flurry of comments on social media, with most wanting to see it put back or replaced.
