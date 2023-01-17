Oxford United: County council cabinet recommended to approve stadium site
- Published
An authority's cabinet will be recommended to start negotiations regarding the leasing of land for a new football stadium.
Oxford United has played at the Kassam Stadium since 2001, but does not own the ground. The lease expires in 2026.
A new site on greenbelt land, dubbed "the triangle", has been earmarked south of Kidlington roundabout, west of Banbury Road and east of Frieze Way.
The cabinet will discuss the proposals on 24 January.
The League One club previously wanted to build an 18,000-capacity sports complex on 18 hectares of Oxfordshire County Council greenbelt land at Stratfield Brake, near Kidlington.
However, last month the council proposed the 4.9 hectare triangle as an alternative.
Councillor Calum Miller, cabinet member for finance, said: "As the county's only professional football league club, we know that Oxford United is close to the hearts of thousands of people across this county.
"We also recognise the opinions and needs of local people who would be affected by the building of a new stadium."
Council officers will recommend that any legal agreement should ensure a green barrier is maintained between Oxford and Kidlington.
They also want it to be a "highly sustainable" development that will enhance facilities for local sports groups, "significantly improve" public transport in the area, create jobs and "increase education and innovation through the provision of a sports centre of excellence".
Planning permission would still be required from Cherwell District Council.
Mr Miller said there were "still critical pieces of information" required ahead of any agreement.
He added: "This is not a final proposal for consideration but is a recommendation to intensify discussions with the club to get to the point where a firm proposal can be considered."