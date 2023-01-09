A34: Bridge repairs to shut road overnight
- Published
A stretch of the A34 is set to close for work to be carried out on a bridge over the River Thames.
National Highways said the bridge, near Wytham north-west of Oxford, needed repairs, resurfacing and line painting.
The road will shut overnight northbound between the Botley Interchange and Peartree Roundabout between 9-13 January from 21:00 - 06:00 GMT.
From 16-20 January the section of southbound carriageway will close at the same location and times.
The #A34 will be closed n’bound this week (Mon-Fri) between Botley Interchange and Peartree R’bout from 9pm to 6am. For details and diversion info 👇https://t.co/kuz4I7Ovog@OxfordCity @OxfordshireCC pic.twitter.com/CvFRDVymAK— National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) January 9, 2023
Traffic will be diverted for the northbound closures from the Hinksey Hill Interchange along the A4142, using the A40 and A44 to join at Peartree Roundabout.
The diversion will be in place in the opposite direction for the upcoming southbound closure.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.