Joe Wicks joined by dozens for first 2023 run in Banbury

Joe WicksBanburyshire Info
Dozens of people gathered to run 5km (3.1 miles) with The Body Coach, Joe Wicks

Joe Wicks, also known as the Body Coach, was joined by dozens of people for his first run meet of 2023.

Wicks, who rose to fame with his online workouts during the first Covid-19 lockdown, regularly invites runners to join him through his social media.

Dozens of people gathered in Spiceball Park, Banbury, for his first 5km (3.1 miles) run at 09:30 GMT on Sunday.

He tweeted before the run: "I'm in the Cotswolds this weekend and I've decided I'm going to do a 5km run this Sunday."

Banburyshire Info
Wicks regularly invites people to run with him by posting his call outs on social media
TVP Cherwell
He invited people to join him in his first run meet of the year in Banbury

Some members of Katharine House Hospice's charity team took part in the run.

"As well as the chance to meet Joe, it was a great opportunity to get in some training for the challenge events they are taking part in this year," they wrote on Facebook.

Banburyshire Info
The run on Sunday took part in Spiceball Park, Banbury

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics