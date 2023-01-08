Joe Wicks joined by dozens for first 2023 run in Banbury
- Published
Joe Wicks, also known as the Body Coach, was joined by dozens of people for his first run meet of 2023.
Wicks, who rose to fame with his online workouts during the first Covid-19 lockdown, regularly invites runners to join him through his social media.
Dozens of people gathered in Spiceball Park, Banbury, for his first 5km (3.1 miles) run at 09:30 GMT on Sunday.
He tweeted before the run: "I'm in the Cotswolds this weekend and I've decided I'm going to do a 5km run this Sunday."
Some members of Katharine House Hospice's charity team took part in the run.
"As well as the chance to meet Joe, it was a great opportunity to get in some training for the challenge events they are taking part in this year," they wrote on Facebook.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.