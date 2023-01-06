Banbury: Cost of living forces village pub into hibernation
A village pub has closed its doors until the spring because of the cost-of-living crisis, its landlord said.
The Saye and Sele Arms, near Banbury, is the only pub in Broughton and has been forced to close temporarily because of rising energy costs.
Its landlord said the business model would be re-evaluated so a decision could be made "going forward".
UK Hospitality said many businesses had "no choice" than to completely shut for the winter.
Posting on social media the pub's landlord said: "Unfortunately, we have now closed temporarily, as due to the ever increasing energy costs, supplier costs combined with the traditional downturn post Christmas, dry January, it is not even viable to open the doors right now.
"We will now re-evaluate our business model and make a decision as to the viability going forward of continuing to try and make the business work."
Locals and regular visitors to the pub reacted with sadness and said they hoped it would be able to reopen in the future.
A fellow landlord commiserated: "All the very best, difficult decisions to be made in difficult times."
UK Hospitality's chief executive Kate Nicholls said many businesses were facing an "ever-growing list of challenges", such as rising energy costs, staffing issues, falling consumer confidence, and the impact of rail strikes.
She said: "All of these together create a winter challenge like no other, where a third of our members felt their survival was at risk.
"Businesses are doing all they can to stay afloat and for some, that means taking hard decisions to reduce trading hours, close more often, or even completely shut for the winter.
"This isn't good for business or consumers, but many have no choice."
Former Banbury mayor and local councillor Sean Woodcock said: "Please support local businesses that need it. Before they go. For good."
The award-winning pub, which is part of the historic Broughton Castle estate and built around 1300, was first licenced in 1782.
