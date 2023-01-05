Opinion split as Oxford football stadium critics want more talks
A report on proposals for a new football stadium has split opinion after critics said it raises more questions than it answers.
The document produced for Oxford United details plans for a stadium at Stratfield Brake, near Kidlington, or an alternative site nearby.
A group opposing the development said it failed to "address the key issues".
But supporters argued concerns were premature, and Oxfordshire County Council said no decision had been made.
The 161-page document outlines options for an 18,000-capacity stadium, a 3,000-capacity arena and 200-bed hotel.
It cites plans to relocate Kidlington Cricket Club, retain the football club on the adjacent Diamond site, with the development of a new club house.
The report also said it had identified a new site for Gosford All Blacks RFC to the south of Stratfield Brake, while Kidlington Running Club would remain on site.
A previous council-run public consultation found 80% of respondents supported the new stadium plans, although only 38% respondents in Kidlington, Gosford and Water Eaton were in favour.
But campaign group Friends of Stratfield Brake said the council had been "disingenuous" and communities in Kidlington and north Oxford had not been "consulted in an appropriate way".
In a statement it called for a new public consultation for the alternative site, known locally as the Triangle.
It said: "To suggest that it is appropriate to use the results of the previous engagement exercise in which the Triangle was being offered as part of a package with Stratfield Brake is completely unacceptable."
Michelle Young, from supporters' group OxVox, said: "I understand people's concerns but all we're talking about at the moment is whether the land can be considered.
"I believe people are trying to get answers to questions which will be addressed further down the line in any planning process."
Local county councillor Ian Middleton said more consultation was needed on whether publicly-owned green belt land should be developed.
Oxford United has played at the Kassam Stadium since 2001, but does not own the ground and its lease is set to expire in 2026.
A public meeting is scheduled for 24 January where the proposals will be discussed. Oxford United declined to comment.
