Thames Water says Oxfordshire sewage discharge is unacceptable
- Published
A water company has said putting sewage into rivers is "unacceptable" but "sometimes necessary" after repeated discharges.
There have been five releases at Witney Sewage Treatment Works (WSTW), in Oxfordshire between 21 and 28 December.
"Putting untreated sewage into rivers is unacceptable to us, but after heavy rain it's sometimes necessary and permitted," Thames Water said.
It added there are flood alerts for River Thames and local tributaries.
Sewage discharge was released in Witney at:
- 20:15 GMT on 21 December
- 14:15 GMT on 22 December
- 10:00 GMT on 23 December
- 09:45 GMT on 25 December
- 06:30 GMT on 28 December
Former singer of The Undertones, Feargal Sharkey, who is a renowned campaigner against the pollution of British rivers, tweeted that the Christmas Day release was taking place in a part of river that was designated for bathing.
There are only 2 small stretches of river in England officially designated as bathing water.— Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) December 26, 2022
This is one of them. https://t.co/ugZmjad23T
A Thames Water spokesperson said the release of sewage "prevents it flooding homes, gardens, streets, and open spaces".
"With the help of the government, Ofwat and the Environment Agency, we're working hard to make these releases unnecessary."
"We are currently increasing sewage treatment capacity at a number of our sewage works across the Thames Valley, including Witney and Fairford to be completed by 2025."
