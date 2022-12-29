Oxfordshire: Laptops given to those in need over winter
Hundreds of refurbished laptops are being distributed to people using foodbanks, refugees and those at risk of homelessness.
Getting Oxfordshire Online is an initiative which recycles older technology to be given to charitable organisations in the region.
The 300 computers were provided by the county council as part of its digital inclusion strategy.
It said it represented its commitment to tackle inequalities in the county.
Councillor Glynis Phillips said the donation was the "gift that keeps on giving."
"Improving digital inclusion is a key priority for the council, reducing inequalities and helping people to access vital support at the touch of a button, giving them the power to help themselves," she said.
The council's IT department ensured the computers were securely wiped before arranging the handover to Aspire Oxfordshire.
The charity's IT manager, John Dennis, said Aspire Oxfordshire was "extremely grateful to receive the laptops."
"Getting online can make a real difference to a person's life, helping them to find a job, putting them in touch with organisations who can support them or just giving someone the chance to talk to family and friends."
'We welcome donations'
Getting Oxfordshire Online refurbishes and distributes devices and also helps people access data, training and any support they need to get online, the council said.
The first batch had already been distributed to homeless charities, with a further 40 earmarked for refugees arriving in the county, it added.
Ben Tuppen, who leads the Getting Oxfordshire Online programme, said: "We welcome donations from big organisations as well as members of the public.
"Each laptop has the potential to change a person's life, so if you get a new device this Christmas, please consider gifting your old one to our programme."
Second hand laptops, tablets and phones can be donated at three Getting Oxfordshire Online hubs in Bicester Green, Aspire in Oxford and SOFEA in Didcot.
