Oxfordshire ongoing sewage release regrettable - Thames Water
Thames Water has said a two-day sewage release is "regrettably" ongoing and there are flood warnings near Oxford.
On Monday, campaign group Sewage Free Thames said there was a sewage release at Witney Sewage Treatment Works (WSTW), in Oxfordshire.
Thames Water confirmed the release started at 09:45 GMT on 25 December.
It said there have been flood alerts for several days for the River Thames and River Cherwell around Oxford.
The Undertones singer, Feargal Sharkey, tweeted that the sewage release was taking place in a part of river that was designated for bathing.
"We regard all discharges of untreated sewage as unacceptable, however they are sometimes necessary and permitted in order to prevent flooding homes, gardens, streets and open spaces," a Thames Water spokesperson said.
"We are working hard to accelerate work to stop them being necessary across our catchment area."
The company said it had started the £100m upgrade of its Mogden sewage treatment works.
It is also increasing sewage treatment capacity across the Thames Valley, including Witney and Fairford, which is expected to be completed by 2025.
