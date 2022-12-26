Pavement fees abolished by West Oxfordshire District Council
Restaurants, cafes and other businesses will no longer have to pay fees for operating on pavements and roadsides, in a bid to boost High Street trade.
West Oxfordshire District Council announced it would abolish the charge for pavement seating and displaying material on the public highway.
It previously cost £100 to apply for a pavement licence.
Deputy council leader Duncan Enright said it would help make town centres "thriving places to eat and socialise".
He said the pandemic had seen more companies trading outside.
"Outdoor drinking and dining areas have become hugely popular and we want to allow businesses the opportunity to grow... without unnecessary fees.
"We hope that by abolishing the payment it will encourage more on-street facilities, making our towns attractive and thriving places to eat and socialise."
Businesses in towns in the district - including Woodstock, Chipping Norton and Burford - would still have to apply for a licence, but the fee would be waived.
The council said payments for all licences issued in 2022 would be refunded.
