Thames Valley Police officers should be paid more, chief constable says
Police officers deserve more money for the work they do, according to Thames Valley Police's chief constable.
In a Christmas message, Chief Constable John Campbell revealed the force had attended more than 168,000 incidents in the past year.
He told the BBC his staff had the same grievances as other agencies but that police do not strike and never will.
Police salaries rely on the government and independently-assessed police pay awards.
More than 28,000 people were arrested by Thames Valley Police in 2022, and 5,700 missing people have been found.
More than 1,500 of its officers were involved in the policing operation on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Officers assaulted
"I think policing deserves more money for the work that they do, both police officers and police staff," Mr Campbell said.
"Like all the other agencies we would make a cogent and strong bid to say that salaries have reduced and aren't in line with inflation, that's across public sector.
"But of course there's pressures on public sector spending and budgets so we recognise that as well, but do I think that police officers are paid enough for what they do? Absolutely not."
There have been more than 1,200 assaults on Thames Valley Police officers in 2022.
Mr Campbell said: "Those are people who don't deserve to be assaulted.
"In policing we acknowledge there's a risk of physical violence and assault but we should never accept it."
A Home Office spokesperson said: "Our police do an incredible job on the frontline, often in the most difficult of circumstances. We are ensuring police forces have the resources they need to keep our communities safe.
"That's why we've increased the police funding settlement by more than £1bn this year, providing up to £16.9bn for the policing system.
"We continue to back our police, including by recruiting 15,343 additional officers and putting in place the Police Covenant to support officers, staff, volunteers and their families."
The force is expecting a busy period over Christmas and New Year and has reminded people that 101 and an online service are both available to report non-emergency incidents.
Mr Campbell took on the role in 2019 and is set to retire at the end of March, with Jason Hogg taking over.
