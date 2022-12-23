King Charles III: Man charged over comments made at proclamation ceremony
- Published
A man has been charged over comments that were made at a proclamation ceremony for King Charles III.
Symon Hill, 45, of Church Hill Road, Oxford, was charged with using threatening or abusive words or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
Mr Hill allegedly made the comments during the ceremony at Carfax Tower in Oxford in September.
He is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on 31 January.
