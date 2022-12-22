Oxfordshire traffic wardens to join Ask Angela initiative
Traffic wardens are to begin helping people who feel unsafe on the streets, as well as issuing parking tickets.
Oxfordshire parking wardens will be trained in a safety initiative being expanded from the hospitality industry called Ask for Angela.
Parking contractor Conduent Transportation is training its staff to help vulnerable members of the public.
The scheme, believed to be a first for traffic wardens in England, is supported by the police.
The initiative began in the hospitality industry in 2016 to protect people from sexual or violent assault to allow anyone feeling unsafe to discreetly seek help by approaching staff and asking for "Angela".
'Incredibly worthwhile'
The person might be reunited with a friend, have help finding a taxi or have help from security guards or the police.
Councillor Jenny Hannaby, Oxfordshire County Council's member for community services and safety, said it was an "incredibly worthwhile initiative."
Conduent Transportation's Jade Neville said the company was "proud to be the first on-street parking provider in the country to join the Ask for Angela campaign."
Parking wardens will receive welfare and vulnerability engagement training from the Safer Business Network and be based on real life incidents, the county council said.
Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable, Katy Barrow-Grint, said: "Protecting vulnerable people is a priority for Thames Valley Police and partnership working is key to achieving this.
"Whilst we seek to prevent harm from ever taking place, we believe initiatives like this help to make people across Oxfordshire feel safer and prevent criminal activity."
The scheme will operate across the county excluding West Oxfordshire which has different parking enforcement arrangements in place until spring 2023.
