Eynsham barn fire: Teenage boy, 16, charged with arson
- Published
A teenage boy has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed a barn.
The fire ripped through the barn and over 600 tonnes of hay at Acre Hill in Freeland Road, Eynsham, Oxfordshire, on 24 October 2021.
Thames Valley Police said the fire, tackled by more than 40 firefighters, caused about £1m worth of damage.
The boy, 16, who has been charged via a postal requisition, is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Two other 16-year-old boys who were arrested on suspicion of arson have been released with no further action, the force said.
The farmer and fire crews were able to move cattle from an adjoining barn to safety and no-one was injured in the fire.
