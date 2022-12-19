Wantage medical centre ranked inadequate by health inspectors
A medical centre has been found to be "inadequate" following a recent visit by health inspectors.
Newbury Street Practice in Wantage was labelled as failing by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection in September.
It failed the Oxfordshire centre on safety and effectiveness grounds and said its leadership required improvement.
However, it found services were caring and responsive to people's needs.
The CQC's random inspection found safe recruitment checks were not always carried out in line with provider policies.
It also said staff immunisations were not scrutinised and that infection prevention and control measures were not properly completed.
It found issues in dealing with reviewing patients and their records and the monitoring of repeat medicines.
The CQC also cited concerns about assessments on patients capacity to consent.
The centre was placed into special measures and will be reviewed again in six months, the inspector's report said.
