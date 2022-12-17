Rose Hill Youth Club in Oxford exceeds food fundraising target
A youth club which had to launch a fundraising appeal in order to feed the children attending has surpassed its target more than five times over.
The Rose Hill Junior Youth Club in Oxford started crowdfunding for £3,500 due to a fall in surplus food being donated to it so it could feed more than 130 children each week.
Within two weeks, it raised more than £19,000.
Community worker Fran Gardner said the response had been "phenomenal".
The club said it had experienced a "massive drop" in the amount of surplus food it received from community food charities, themselves under pressure from families hit by the cost-of-living crisis.
'Incredibly grateful'
It meant the club was left having to find £110 a week to provide food for the children attending.
Within two weeks, a combination of fundraising and large donations from charities including Oxford Food Hub and Oxfordshire Community Foundation meant more than £19,000 was raised.
Ms Gardener said the total meant it would be able to supply meals for all of 2023.
"It means we are sorted for the entire year, not only to buy food but also to extend the amount of cooked food we can give out to families each week.
"We're just incredibly grateful," she added.
