Oxford BBC South Today's news moments over 22 years
For 22 years, the BBC South Today regional programme broadcast from Oxford has covered the biggest stories in Oxfordshire as well as parts of Wiltshire, Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire.
Along with the BBC's regional programme in Cambridge, it is ending as part of restructuring to move money from broadcast news to digital services.
Here is a look back at some of the news and events featured on the programme since 2000.
In July 2003, the Oxfordshire village of Southmoor was in shock when the body of resident Dr David Kelly was found at the nearby beauty spot of Harrowdown Hill, just days after he had given evidence to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee.
The former UN weapons inspector apparently took his own life shortly after being named as the suspected source for Andrew Gilligan's BBC report claiming the government "sexed up" a dossier on Iraq's weapons of mass destruction.
Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury was embroiled in the Jimmy Savile scandal when it was revealed he had abused more than 60 people connected to the hospital.
Former BBC presenter Savile had been a volunteer porter at the Buckinghamshire hospital since 1969 and raised millions for its spinal injuries unit.
Cameras were regularly on the scene to capture traditional events such as the centuries-old May Day morning gatherings in Oxford.
But in 2005, 40 people were injured with the police criticising revellers who jumped from Magdalen Bridge into the River Cherwell.
In January 2015, a huge fire engulfed council offices in Oxfordshire during a spate of suspected arson attacks involving gas canisters.
A car ploughed into South Oxfordshire District Council's building in Crowmarsh Gifford, causing huge damage.
Andrew Main, 47, pleaded guilty to four counts of arson. He was later detained in a mental health unit.
Three men died when the boiler house of the disused Didcot Power Station collapsed on 23 February 2016 while it was being prepared for demolition.
Ken Cresswell, 57, John Shaw, 61, both from Rotherham, Michael Collings, 53, from Teesside, and Christopher Huxtable, 34, from Swansea, died in the collapse.
It took more than six months for their bodies to be recovered, prompting criticism from their families at the time.
The power station had closed in March 2013 after 43 years of operations, and it was originally planned to have the site cleared by the end of 2017.
Oxfordshire was hit by severe flooding in July 2007 during what was the wettest summer on record.
Thousands of homes and businesses were flooded and many roads were impassable.
The programme has also charted changes to our city centres - including the opening of the new £440m Westgate Centre in Oxford.
Covering 800,000 sq ft (74,300 sq m), it has space for 100 shops, restaurants and a cinema.
Hundreds of shoppers turned up on its opening day in October 2017. It replaced a 1970s centre that was demolished in 2016, after previous redevelopments stalled.
In sport, Oxford United were in the process of moving from the Manor Ground to their new Kassam Stadium when Oxford's South Today began.
Over the next decade they were to lose their Football League status before bouncing back with a famous 3-1 play-off final win against York at Wembley in 2010.
Local stars made a name for themselves on the international stage, not least Oxfordshire's Tim Henman who carried British tennis fans' hopes at Wimbledon in the early years of the century.
And there were many unforgettable moments as South Today followed the Olympic Torch making its way through Oxfordshire ahead of the London 2021 Games.
One of the more unusual crime stories covered was the theft of a 18-carat gold toilet from Blenheim Palace worth up to $5m.
The working toilet - entitled America - was taken from an art exhibition at the palace in the early hours of 14 September 2019.
At the time it was valued at $6m (£4.8m) and a reward of up to £100,000 was offered by insurers. It is still missing and no-one has ever been charged with its theft.
The programme reflected the changes to all our lives as the country locked down in response to Covid-19.
As the coronavirus pandemic struck in 2020, it was Oxford scientists who were already at the forefront of the efforts to develop a vaccine.
Led by Prof Sarah Gilbert, the Oxford team partnered with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, and the manufacture of the vaccine started long before the results came in. At the time it was a gamble, but it paid off.
The Oxford vaccine - like those of Pfizer and Moderna - arrived in record time to help the world edge back to normality.
