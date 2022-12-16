Hasnath Miah: Tributes to 'Didcot hero' takeaway owner
Tributes have been paid to an Indian takeaway owner who donated thousands of free meals during the Covid pandemic.
Hasnath Miah fed key workers, people on low incomes and homeless people, Oxfordshire County Council said.
Before his death on Thursday, he announced that he would give away meals to those in need on Christmas Day.
South Oxfordshire councillor Ian Snowdon said: "His kindness and generosity made him a true hero of Didcot."
'Big heart'
"He offered to deliver food to NHS staff and volunteers, even though [the pandemic] was a difficult time for his business," Mr Snowdon added.
Another county councillor, Sally Povolotsky, said: "He was an endless giver with an extremely big heart. There are not many people like Hasnath left in the world."
Mr Miah's family said he died in Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital after suffering a stroke.
In August 2021, he won an award from the High Sheriff of Oxfordshire for his efforts since the first lockdown.
Oxfordshire county councillor John Howson told the ceremony: "He gave away more than 7,000 free hot meals. He will never turn away anyone that is hungry.
"He went on to host free meals for young carers every month. He has done all this off his own back and asks for nothing in return."
In November, Mr Miah posted on Facebook that his takeaway Indian Dream would be open on Christmas Day.
He wrote: "Free dinner for homeless and people live alone and older people. I love to cook for you. I know how pain full is live alone."
Anna Gatrell, who organises annual free Christmas Day lunches in Didcot, said Mr Miah came to two of her events when he first arrived in the town.
She said: "He was homeless in Reading and when he came to Didcot he was astounded by the kindness of people.
"When [his business] became a success he decided to give back to the community of Didcot who made him feel at home and welcomed him."
