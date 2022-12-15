Oxfordshire care home resident, 94, fulfils dream to fly plane

Frances Gilkes beside planePA Media
Frances Gilkes said the view was "spectacular" when she took to the sky for a lunchtime flight

A 94-year-old care home resident said she "loved every second" as she took the controls of a plane.

Frances Gilkes, a resident at Seccombe Court in Banbury, Oxfordshire, put taking a flying lesson as her request on a "wishing tree" at the home.

The initiative, launched by Care UK, allows residents to share hobbies they would like to try or places they would like to visit.

Ms Gilkes said "the views were spectacular".

PA Media
Frances Gilkes joined the plane's pilots after she put learning to fly a plane as her "Christmas wish"

"It was brilliant to take control of the plane and be flying over my home, looking down on so many places I have visited," she said.

"The views were spectacular as it was such a clear day."

PA Media
Ms Gilkes said she "loved every second"

Staff at Seccombe Court organised the flying lesson for Ms Gilkes at Enstone Airfield as part of the Christmas initiative for residents at Care UK homes.

Ms Gilkes trained on the ground before taking to the sky for a lunchtime flight.

