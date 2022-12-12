Didcot: Man declared dead after being found in vehicle
- Published
A man has died after being found unconscious in a vehicle.
Members of the public raised the alarm just after 14:00 GMT on Sunday after the man was found parked in a lay-by off the A4130 in Didcot, Oxfordshire.
Firefighters and ambulance crews attended but Thames Valley Police said he was declared dead at the scene.
The man's death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. Police are preparing a file for the coroner.
