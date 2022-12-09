Oxford Railway Station redevelopment delayed
- Published
The redevelopment of Oxford railway station has been delayed because Network Rail is not ready to start work.
The station is undergoing the £161m scheme to cope with an expected increase in services and passengers.
A new entrance will be built, along with a new platform, and Botley Road bridge will also be replaced.
Work was due to begin on 9 January, with a 12-month closure of Botley Road to traffic planned.
Network Rail said: "Replacing the bridge over Botley Road to facilitate a new platform, western entrance and road improvements is an incredibly complex project, which needs to be completed by the end of 2024 in time for the start of East West Rail services.
"We are working with partners to refine our plans for the delivery of the works to enhance the station and do not now need to start the full closure of Botley Road in January.
"Part of this review is looking at how to reduce the impact of our work on local community."
Oxfordshire County Council said due to the "scale and nature of the works on the highway", including the need to divert water, gas and electricity, the "impact on Botley Road will be significant".
It said it was now "discussing a new way forward" with Network Rail.
Andrew Gant, cabinet member for highways management, said: "Although we were disappointed to learn about the need to delay the start of works for Oxford Station, as the highways authority, Oxfordshire County Council will continue to work with Network Rail and discharge our duty to manage the highways network effectively.
"Once any new arrangements have been confirmed, we will work with Network Rail and other partners to make sure the details are communicated clearly and accurately to everyone who might be affected."
The council has said its planned traffic filters should not be introduced before the planned revamp of the station.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.