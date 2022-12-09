Second stop-and-search order in Oxford city centre
Police have issued a dispersal order in the centre of Oxford for the second time in a week.
On Saturday Thames Valley Police issued a Section 60 order following a large brawl between about 30 young people on Bonn Square after which in which four people were arrested.
The latest order will be in place from 18:00 GMT for 48 hours.
It allows police officers greater powers to stop and search people in the vicinity, and disperse groups.
The order applies to some of the busiest shopping areas in the historic city, with Beaumont Street, George Street, Cornmarket Street, Park End Street, Castle Street, and Queen Street all affected.
Police said there had been increased levels of anti-social behaviour from large groups in the area.
Insp Neil Bouse, based at St Aldates police station, said: "Anti-social gatherings such as these can cause distress and be intimidating to residents and visitors.
"Therefore, we are putting in place this dispersal order to prevent this level of disorder from occurring, and ensuring residents and visitors of all ages feel safe when in the city."
