Banbury stabbing: Four people convicted of 'love triangle' killing, police say
Four people have been found guilty of killing a man who was involved in a "love triangle" with one of the defendants, police have said.
Keith Green, 40, was stabbed to death in the back garden of his home in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on 13 February.
Mark Meadows, 25, of Banbury, and Travis Gorton, 20, of Hook Norton, were found guilty of murder.
Louise Grieve, 38, of Banbury, and a teenage girl were convicted of manslaughter at Oxford Crown Court.
Mr Green was killed in the garden in Howard Road following "significant planning", police said.
Detectives said they found a number of messages between Meadows, Grieve and the youth, linking them to a plan to remove the victim.
A force spokesman said the motive surrounded a "love triangle, in that Louise Grieve was seeing Meadows while living with Keith Green".
Det Ch Insp Jon Capps said: "This was a horrific incident, which occurred just before midnight the day before St Valentine's Day.
"Keith could have had no idea what was to happen to him on that evening.
"Keith was a loved family man, and his family have had to bear many months of trauma while we investigated the circumstances of his death and brought his killers to justice."
Meadows, of Rees Court, and Gorton, of Well Bank, were also convicted of possessing a bladed article in a public place.
Grieve, of Howard Road, and the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found not guilty of murder but convicted of the alternative charge.
A fifth defendant, Callum Johnson, 21, of Howard Road, Banbury, was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter.
The four convicted defendants are due to be sentenced on 6 January.
