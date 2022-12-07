Lifelong friends move into same Abingdon care home to be together
Two women who have been friends for more than 70 years have been able to maintain their "beautiful" friendship by moving into the same care home.
Doreen Harris, 93, recently moved into Bridge House in Abingdon to be with her friend Gwyneth Thomson, 97.
The pair both said they found running a house "a challenge" at their age, so decided to live in the home, just down the corridor from one another.
Mrs Harris said it is "comforting" to have her good friend nearby.
The pair first met 72 years ago and over the years have been in the WI together, enjoyed musicals in London and running camping trips for the local Girl Guides and Cub groups.
They've also travelled across the UK and Europe on cruises together and have supported each other throughout their lives.
Doreen said: "We live just down the corridor from each other and meet up in the bistro for breakfast most mornings.
"We love to sit and talk about all the things we've done together, all the places we've been and share funny stories and memories about them.
"We have been friends most of our lives and just always had each other around so we are glad to be here together.
"Having someone you have shared so much of your life with is so comforting and familiar."
Care home manager Marta Leszko said: "Their friendship is beautiful and to see the way they support each other and spend so much time together warms our hearts.
"We are so happy that we have been able to provide them with an environment where they can keep enjoying their lives together and continue their life long friendship.
"They are both so considerate of one another and they can always be heard having a laugh and a joke or sharing a story or memory together."
