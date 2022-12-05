Man charged with Wood Farm Park murder
A man has been charged with murder after a 59-year-old was attacked in an Oxford park.
Police were called to Wood Farm Park at 06:05 GMT on Wednesday 30 November to reports of a man calling for help.
The victim, a man from Oxford, was found with a head wound and later died in hospital.
Liam Jones, 43, of Bonar Road, Oxford has been charged with one count of murder and is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
A post mortem examination concluded the victim died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.
A 47-year-old woman from Oxford, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail.
