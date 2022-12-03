Oxford: Blunt force trauma caused park death, police say
A post-mortem examination held following the death of a man heard calling for help in a park found he died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.
Thames Valley Police said the man was found in Wood Farm Park, Oxford, on Wednesday and died later in hospital.
The force said it would be conducting house-to-house inquiries over the weekend as part of its investigation.
Two men, one 43, another 18, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police said the 43-year-old suspect from Oxford remained in custody while the 18-year-old, also from the city, had been released on bail.
The victim, 59, who has not yet been named, suffered a head wound and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in a critical condition where he later died.
Det Supt Craig Kirby said the children's play area and tennis court were back open to the public.
Additional "community reassurance patrols" would be in place in the Wood Farm area for the next couple of weeks, the force added.
