New murder arrest over attack in Wood Farm Park, Oxford
- Published
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over a fatal attack in a park.
Police said an injured male was found beside a path in Wood Farm Park, Oxford, at about 06:00 GMT on Wednesday, after he was heard calling for help.
The 59-year-old from the city was taken to hospital in a critical condition with a head wound but later died.
The latest suspect, aged 43 and also from Oxford, remains in custody.
Thames Valley Police said an 18-year-old man from Oxford, arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder, also remained in custody.
The force has been granted a 36-hour extension to continue questioning him.
Witnesses and anyone with dash-cam, CCTV camera, or video doorbell footage from the area at the time are being urged to contact police.
A police presence at the park and on Bonar Road was likely to remain in place over the weekend, the force said.
