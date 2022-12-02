HMP Bullingdon: Overcrowding and staff shortages a concern
Chronic overcrowding and staff shortages remain a major concern at Oxfordshire's Bullingdon Prison, a report has found.
The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) warned the continuing problems "posed a risk to the stability of the prison" which houses about 1,100 men.
The annual report said there were ongoing concerns about safety due to the percentage of inexperienced staff.
The Prison Service said it was building new places and recruiting more staff.
According to the 2021/22 report, most of the 251 cells designed for single occupancy held two people.
The board questioned whether sharing single-occupancy cells was "fair or humane" as prisoners ate meals and used the toilets in their cells.
It said there had been a further reduction of 47 uniformed staff and, because of rising resignations, a growing number of officers on wings were inexperienced.
The report found that the number of illicit items brought into the prison had reduced following the installation of a body scanner and that healthcare for prisoners was generally good and improving.
IMB Bullingdon chair Vicki Talbot said: "Staffing shortages and overcrowding affect prisoners and staff, and pose a risk to the stability of the prison.
"Resignations are up and the percentage of officers with limited experience has increased.
"These staffing issues negatively affect all aspects of prison operation including prisoner rehabilitation.
"Doubling up in single-use cells is incompatible with the fair and decent treatment of prisoners."
A Prison Service spokesperson said: "We are building 247 more places and recruiting more staff at HMP Bullingdon to improve conditions and in just one year our use of body scanners stopped over 500 illicit items from entering the prison, helping to reduce violence."
Independent Monitoring Boards are made up of unpaid volunteers who report on whether those held in prisons and immigration facilities are being treated fairly and humanely.
