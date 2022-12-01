Break-in causes flood at Oxford mental health charity
A mental health charity was forced to close its therapy services and cafe after a burglary lead to a flood at its premises.
Restore's Garden Cafe in Cowley Road, Oxford, was broken into on Sunday, forcing it to close for three days.
The charity said nothing valuable was kept on site but the flood prevented service users from attending and resulted in the cafe losing income.
The charity said it would reopen on Thursday.
CEO Lesley Dewhurst said: "The break-in hurts us because we are here to help people and we rely on the kindness of others."
Garden Cafe is one of seven Restore recovery groups and allows people suffering with mental ill health to gently return to a safe working environment, building confidence and gaining skills.
