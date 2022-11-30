Wolvercote Mill Stream's water quality rated poor
A popular swimming site's bathing water quality has been rated as poor.
The findings by The Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs for Wolvercote Mill Stream in Oxford means the Environment Agency (EA) advises against swimming there.
The stream was monitored from May to September after it was given designated bathing water status in April.
It is only the second site to be granted the status, following Ilkley in West Yorkshire.
Bathing water status designations aim to improve water quality, with the EA regularly testing pollution levels and the council putting up signage displaying the results.
The survey showed bacteria including E Coli and Enterococci at higher levels than is safe for swimming.
Layla Moran, the MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, said the result would be "no shock to any of the swimmers who swim there".
She also said Thames Water had not "cleaned up their act" and she had "not seen a credible plan" for the near future.
'Pollution'
A Thames Water spokesperson said: "Our local sewage works have been fully compliant with all aspects of their permits and did not need to discharge untreated sewage at any stage."
They said "multiple factors", including livestock and other animals, could have affected bacteria levels.
"We're clear it's completely unacceptable for any untreated sewage to enter rivers, whether it's permitted or not," they added.
"Stopping discharges altogether will take time and sustained investment, however each step we take on this journey is a move in the right direction."
An EA spokesman said: "Any pollution of our rivers and streams can be devastating to human health, local biodiversity and our environment.
"Bacteria comes from a variety of sources, including sewage, whether treated or not.
"Where there is evidence of non-compliance with discharge permits, or suspected pollution of our rivers by anyone, we keep all enforcement options under constant review."
If Wolvercote Mill Stream is ranked "poor" for five consecutive years it could lose its special status.
